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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-20-2021 "Trust The Science"
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100 views • May 20, 2021
The covid narrative when looked closely at is so clearly based on false information and bias yet the brainwashed masses just cannot see it! The other issue is they are not willing to let it go away therefore we will be stuck with it until enough of us put an end to it!
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Article Links:
https://twitter.com/RubinReport/status/1393209763836616705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1393209763836616705%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnationalfile.com%2Fmsnbcs-rachel-maddow-reveals-shes-terrified-of-unvaccinated-people-unmasked-people-thinks-theyre-a-threat%2F
https://nationalfile.com/trust-the-science-mit-study-confirms-anti-maskers-understand-data-better-than-their-opponents/
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/17/who-says-pandemic-is-far-from-over-despite-high-vaccination-rates-in-some-countries.html
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/18/how-the-cdc-is-manipulating-data-to-prop-up-vaccine-effectiveness/
https://greatgameindia.com/dr-k-k-aggarwal-vaccine/
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://twitter.com/RubinReport/status/1393209763836616705?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1393209763836616705%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fnationalfile.com%2Fmsnbcs-rachel-maddow-reveals-shes-terrified-of-unvaccinated-people-unmasked-people-thinks-theyre-a-threat%2F
https://nationalfile.com/trust-the-science-mit-study-confirms-anti-maskers-understand-data-better-than-their-opponents/
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/17/who-says-pandemic-is-far-from-over-despite-high-vaccination-rates-in-some-countries.html
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/18/how-the-cdc-is-manipulating-data-to-prop-up-vaccine-effectiveness/
https://greatgameindia.com/dr-k-k-aggarwal-vaccine/
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