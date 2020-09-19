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THE SEVEN BOWL JUDGEMENTS
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14 views • September 19, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 16:1-21. God did not allow anybody to enter the temple in heaven at this time (15:8). The voice that John heard came from the temple. It was loud. And it had great authority. It was the voice of God.
God told the 7 angels to go and to empty the bowls on the earth. The bowls contained the anger of God. In other words, the people would know how angry God was because of the bowls. When each angel poured each bowl, there would be terrible troubles on the earth. It was as if the bowls contained the actual troubles. The angels went and they poured out their bowls. They went one after another with no time between them.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
God told the 7 angels to go and to empty the bowls on the earth. The bowls contained the anger of God. In other words, the people would know how angry God was because of the bowls. When each angel poured each bowl, there would be terrible troubles on the earth. It was as if the bowls contained the actual troubles. The angels went and they poured out their bowls. They went one after another with no time between them.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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