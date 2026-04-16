President Trump's Anti-MAGA Right

Dismantling The Anti-Trump Narrative

* Operation Epic Fury was never the pretext for a larger, endless war.

* The so-called anti-MAGA right should know better than to label it as such.

* While regime change is not the primary agenda, America’s weakening of the Iranian regime may spur people to rise up and overthrow the government.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (16 April 2026)

https://rumble.com/v78lkpi-victor-davis-hanson-anti-maga-right-knows-iran-campaign-is-no-forever-war.html

https://youtu.be/BGbF0NUnLoY