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Iran Played Down the Coronavirus. Then Its Officials Got Sick | NYT News
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9823 views • March 13, 2020
More than 237 people have died of coronavirus in Iran, and critics say the government was slow to respond to the outbreak because it failed to take it seriously.
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More from The New York Times Video: http://nytimes.com/video
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Whether it's reporting on conflicts abroad and political divisions at home, or covering the latest style trends and scientific developments, New York Times video journalists provide a revealing and unforgettable view of the world. It's all the news that's fit to watch.
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