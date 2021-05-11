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What Pisses Me Off About The Paris Terrorist Attack
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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43 views • May 11, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3127/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-paris-terrorist-attack
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3127-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-paris-terrorist-attack

Over 150 people are dead in Paris, France as Islamic Terrorists - some with AK-47s, others acting as suicide bombers - attacked seven sites throughout the French capital. The worst carnage occurred at the Bataclan Concert Hall with at least 112 victims.

The Paris Terrorist Attack was the second deadliest on a Western city since 9/11 - the worst since the Madrid train bombings in 2004 where 191 were killed.

Stefan Molyneux is pissed off and makes an impassioned plea to save Western civilization before it's too late!

What Pisses Me Off About The European Migrant Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCOLcMqdpls

Sources
http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/13/world/paris-shooting/
http://washington.cbslocal.com/2015/11/13/report-at-least-60-killed-in-coordinated-paris-attacks/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3250753/France-carried-air-strikes-against-ISIS-Syria-President-Francois-Hollande-says-country-s-national-security-stake.html
http://www.infowars.com/france-targets-syrian-infrastructure/
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2015/02/14/397621/ISIL-threatens-to-attack-France-Belgium

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Keywords
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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