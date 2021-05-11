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What Pisses Me Off About The Paris Terrorist Attack
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43 views • May 11, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3127/what-pisses-me-off-about-the-paris-terrorist-attack
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3127-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-paris-terrorist-attack
Over 150 people are dead in Paris, France as Islamic Terrorists - some with AK-47s, others acting as suicide bombers - attacked seven sites throughout the French capital. The worst carnage occurred at the Bataclan Concert Hall with at least 112 victims.
The Paris Terrorist Attack was the second deadliest on a Western city since 9/11 - the worst since the Madrid train bombings in 2004 where 191 were killed.
Stefan Molyneux is pissed off and makes an impassioned plea to save Western civilization before it's too late!
What Pisses Me Off About The European Migrant Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCOLcMqdpls
Sources
http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/13/world/paris-shooting/
http://washington.cbslocal.com/2015/11/13/report-at-least-60-killed-in-coordinated-paris-attacks/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3250753/France-carried-air-strikes-against-ISIS-Syria-President-Francois-Hollande-says-country-s-national-security-stake.html
http://www.infowars.com/france-targets-syrian-infrastructure/
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2015/02/14/397621/ISIL-threatens-to-attack-France-Belgium
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3127-what-pisses-me-off-about-the-paris-terrorist-attack
Over 150 people are dead in Paris, France as Islamic Terrorists - some with AK-47s, others acting as suicide bombers - attacked seven sites throughout the French capital. The worst carnage occurred at the Bataclan Concert Hall with at least 112 victims.
The Paris Terrorist Attack was the second deadliest on a Western city since 9/11 - the worst since the Madrid train bombings in 2004 where 191 were killed.
Stefan Molyneux is pissed off and makes an impassioned plea to save Western civilization before it's too late!
What Pisses Me Off About The European Migrant Crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCOLcMqdpls
Sources
http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/13/world/paris-shooting/
http://washington.cbslocal.com/2015/11/13/report-at-least-60-killed-in-coordinated-paris-attacks/
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3250753/France-carried-air-strikes-against-ISIS-Syria-President-Francois-Hollande-says-country-s-national-security-stake.html
http://www.infowars.com/france-targets-syrian-infrastructure/
http://www.presstv.com/Detail/2015/02/14/397621/ISIL-threatens-to-attack-France-Belgium
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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