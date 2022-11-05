Quo Vadis





Nov 4, 2022

In this video we share The Warning According to Saint Faustina Kowalska.





Saint Faustina Kowalska, an apostle of Divine Mercy, today is one of the most popular and well-known saints of the Church.





Through her, the Lord Jesus communicates to the world the great message of God's mercy and reveals the pattern of Christian perfection based on trust in God and on the attitude of mercy toward one's neighbors.





In Saint Faustina's Diary (number 83), Jesus says to her:





“Before I come as a just judge, I am coming first as the King of Mercy.





Before the day of justice arrives, there will be given to people a sign in the heavens of this sort:





All light in the heavens will be extinguished, and there will be great darkness over the whole earth.





Then the sign of the cross will be seen in the sky, and from the openings where the hands of feet of the Savior were nailed will come forth great lights which will light up the earth for a period of time.





This will take place shortly before the last day. ”





Saint Faustina also experienced her own personal illumination of conscience, which she described in this way:





"Suddenly I saw the complete condition of my soul as God sees it.





I could clearly see all that is displeasing to God.





I did not know that even the smallest transgressions will have to be accounted for.





What a moment! Who can describe it?





To stand before the Thrice-Holy-God! "





In number 635 of Saint Faustina's diary we hear:





You have to speak to the world about His great mercy and prepare the world for the Second Coming of Him who will come, not as a merciful Savior, but as a just Judge.





Oh how terrible is that day!





Determined is the day of justice, the day of divine wrath.





The angels tremble before it.





Speak to souls about this great mercy while it is still the time for granting mercy.





We know that Our Lord owns the endgame.





Trust in God’s providence no matter what happens.





We stand on God’s sure promises that He will be faithful in the midst of tribulation.





The Lord Jesus chose Sister Maria Faustina as the Apostle and "Secretary" of His Mercy, so that she could tell the world about His great message, which Sister Faustina recorded in a diary she titled Divine Mercy in My Soul. In the Old Covenant He said to her:





"I sent prophets wielding thunderbolts to My people.





Today I am sending you with My mercy to the people of the whole world.





I do not want to punish aching mankind, but I desire to heal it, pressing it to My Merciful Heart." (Diary number 1588)





Sister Maria Faustina, consumed by tuberculosis and by innumerable sufferings which she accepted as a voluntary sacrifice for sinners, died in Krakow at 33 years of age on October 5, 1938, with a reputation for spiritual maturity and a mystical union with God.





The reputation of the holiness of her life grew as did the cult to the Divine Mercy and the graces she obtained from God through her intercession.





On April 18, 1993 our Holy Father, Pope John Paul II beatified Saint Faustina.





She was canonized a Saint on April 30, 2000.





