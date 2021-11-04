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STAND YOUR GROUND The Anthem, in honor of those who suffer persecution for Liberty's sake
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69 views • November 04, 2021
ABOUT VIDEO: Powerful music & haunting film clips tell the story of people across the USA & around the world who are standing up for Liberty and paying a severe price in persecution & incarceration.
WATCH: Learn how you can do simple, but critical things to make a profound difference in the lives of those who are captive and their families.
MUSIC CREDITS:
Songwriter: "Stand Your Ground," is written & sung by Ann M. Wolf, A Voice for Freedom © Copyright 2021, BMI
Song Producer: Tracy Collins
Studio Engineer/Vocals: Rusty Chambers, Murlin's Music World Studio, Maryville, TN
FILM & IMAGE CREDITS:
Video by Ann M. Wolf
All images are from what the artist believes are public domain sources + these generous artists:
Prison drawing by Jon McNaughton
Honor Guard Image by Garry Freese
Hirsh Philippe from Pixabay
James Cheney – Pexels
Rodnae Productions – Pexels
We the Kids
Mark Ohlsona
FOR SONGWRITER INFO: https://annmwolf.info/
WATCH: Learn how you can do simple, but critical things to make a profound difference in the lives of those who are captive and their families.
MUSIC CREDITS:
Songwriter: "Stand Your Ground," is written & sung by Ann M. Wolf, A Voice for Freedom © Copyright 2021, BMI
Song Producer: Tracy Collins
Studio Engineer/Vocals: Rusty Chambers, Murlin's Music World Studio, Maryville, TN
FILM & IMAGE CREDITS:
Video by Ann M. Wolf
All images are from what the artist believes are public domain sources + these generous artists:
Prison drawing by Jon McNaughton
Honor Guard Image by Garry Freese
Hirsh Philippe from Pixabay
James Cheney – Pexels
Rodnae Productions – Pexels
We the Kids
Mark Ohlsona
FOR SONGWRITER INFO: https://annmwolf.info/
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