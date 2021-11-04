BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

STAND YOUR GROUND The Anthem, in honor of those who suffer persecution for Liberty's sake
Ann M Wolf
Ann M Wolf
5 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
69 views • November 04, 2021
ABOUT VIDEO: Powerful music & haunting film clips tell the story of people across the USA & around the world who are standing up for Liberty and paying a severe price in persecution & incarceration.

WATCH: Learn how you can do simple, but critical things to make a profound difference in the lives of those who are captive and their families.

MUSIC CREDITS:
Songwriter: "Stand Your Ground," is written & sung by Ann M. Wolf, A Voice for Freedom © Copyright 2021, BMI
Song Producer: Tracy Collins
Studio Engineer/Vocals: Rusty Chambers, Murlin's Music World Studio, Maryville, TN

FILM & IMAGE CREDITS:
Video by Ann M. Wolf
All images are from what the artist believes are public domain sources + these generous artists:
Prison drawing by Jon McNaughton
Honor Guard Image by Garry Freese
Hirsh Philippe from Pixabay
James Cheney – Pexels
Rodnae Productions – Pexels
We the Kids
Mark Ohlsona

FOR SONGWRITER INFO: https://annmwolf.info/
Keywords
stop-the-stealjanuary-6political-prisoners
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Inside the eight-figure plan to build data centers despite moratoriums

Lance D Johnson
Germany&#8217;s ruling coalition pushes to outlaw its biggest opposition party

Germany’s ruling coalition pushes to outlaw its biggest opposition party

Cassie B.
Iranian Flights to Turkiye, East Asia Continue Despite U.S.-Led Air Restrictions, Tehran Says

Iranian Flights to Turkiye, East Asia Continue Despite U.S.-Led Air Restrictions, Tehran Says

Belle Carter
Saudi Arabia Restarts East-West Pipeline, Bypassing Strait of Hormuz

Saudi Arabia Restarts East-West Pipeline, Bypassing Strait of Hormuz

Sterling Ashworth
Iran&#8217;s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Iran’s Parliament Fast-Tracks Bill to Withdraw Tehran From Non-Proliferation Treaty

Edison Reed
Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Netanyahu Defends Israel at UN as Delegates Walk Out; ICC Warrant Looms

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy