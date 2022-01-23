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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Is Your Diet Divine or Deadly? Twenty
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32 views • January 23, 2022
VoiceAmerica Show #20
Description: Is Your Diet Divine or Deadly?
What does the Almighty say is the best diet for human well-being? Has the scientific community been giving us exactly the wrong advice about what to eat? How can we avoid the greatest dangers from bad nutrition to keep our family safe? Are we saying the wrong prayers at mealtime? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator reveals the true cause of cancer lurking in the food we eat, the negative things in food science doesn’t recognize, and how to pray at mealtime to get protection. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
Description: Is Your Diet Divine or Deadly?
What does the Almighty say is the best diet for human well-being? Has the scientific community been giving us exactly the wrong advice about what to eat? How can we avoid the greatest dangers from bad nutrition to keep our family safe? Are we saying the wrong prayers at mealtime? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator reveals the true cause of cancer lurking in the food we eat, the negative things in food science doesn’t recognize, and how to pray at mealtime to get protection. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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