The Rise Of The 'Democratic Socialists'

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Republicans Traded Up & Dems Are Trading Down.
* Democratic Socialists are taking over the Democrat party, throwing their remaining base under the bus after the party already threw out blue collars.
* What is a Democratic Socialist? Marketing aside, it is a communist.
* This is deeply unpopular among the traditional base of the party, so how did they win the Big Apple?
* It implies the party is going through a metamorphosis, trading from a big base to a small base.
* It is too early to write obituaries for the party — but when Dems are putting up ideologues that 1 in 10 Americans support, its days are numbered.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (1 July 2026)