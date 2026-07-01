The Rise Of The 'Democratic Socialists'

Republicans Traded Up & Dems Are Trading Down.

* Democratic Socialists are taking over the Democrat party, throwing their remaining base under the bus after the party already threw out blue collars.

* What is a Democratic Socialist? Marketing aside, it is a communist.

* This is deeply unpopular among the traditional base of the party, so how did they win the Big Apple?

* It implies the party is going through a metamorphosis, trading from a big base to a small base.

* It is too early to write obituaries for the party — but when Dems are putting up ideologues that 1 in 10 Americans support, its days are numbered.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (1 July 2026)

https://youtu.be/b94wZdGHAIE