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Lessons from History: The Great Ancient Egyptian Reset
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16 views • March 12, 2022
Most of you know that by 2030 the globalists have planned a "Great Reset" where you will own nothing, including your own body. How do they plan to carry this out? In this video we look at an event in Genesis, where the Egyptians were warned of an upcoming famine lasting 7 years. The average Egyptian did not prepare, so we find out what happened to them. From their mistake, we can learn how not to suffer a similar fate.
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