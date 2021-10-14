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Brexit: The Betrayal | United Kingdom's EU Referendum
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144 views • October 14, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3753/brexit-the-betrayal-united-kingdoms-eu-referendum
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3753-brexit-the-betrayal-united-kingdoms-eu-referendum
Over a year after the United Kingdom's European Union Referendum where the democratic vote proved that citizens wanted their country to regain their sovereignty - it appears that a massive betrayal has occurred. As Brexiteers and Remainers debate about leaving the single market, it appears open borders immigration policy will continue far into the future.
Article: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4716092/Five-years-EU-migration-Brexit-source-says.html
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3753-brexit-the-betrayal-united-kingdoms-eu-referendum
Over a year after the United Kingdom's European Union Referendum where the democratic vote proved that citizens wanted their country to regain their sovereignty - it appears that a massive betrayal has occurred. As Brexiteers and Remainers debate about leaving the single market, it appears open borders immigration policy will continue far into the future.
Article: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4716092/Five-years-EU-migration-Brexit-source-says.html
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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