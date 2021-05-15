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Thailand Proves It's All Fake & Liberals Will Virtue Signal To Their Death [Also TransVaxxite]
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231 views • May 15, 2021
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The End Game starts May 25th, Share with as many people as you can - https://upvir.al/ref/tC56835563
Sources used in video:
Thailand is not part of the cult of covid - https://gatesofvienna.net/2021/05/why-does-thailand-have-such-a-low-incidence-of-covid-19-deaths/#
The brainless left are a death cult - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-13-how-to-outsmart-the-doomed-death-cult-masses-who-now-surround-us.html
The End Game - share this with family and friends - https://upvir.al/ref/tC56835563
Amazing poll show lefties are deranged - https://mailchi.mp/tomwoods/hesitancy?e=bc9fc9abec
Potatohead thinks non-vaxxers eat at mcdonalds - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-14-mcdonalds-functioning-as-vaccine-propaganda-arm-cdc.html
Good luck with that Potatohead - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-flip-flops-again-agency-ease-guidance-indoor-mask-wearing-fully-vaccinated
Potatohead focuses on transgender immigrants - https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-administration-to-prioritize-transgender-migrants-seeking-to-cross-us-border
Another racist photo of Trump - https://trendingpolitics.com/hilarious-picture-from-mar-a-lago-is-bringing-joy-to-twitter-users/
Everything they said was a lie - https://twitter.com/BLUEPRINT_Q/status/1392737585685012480
Deleting data that doesn't fit the agenda - https://californiaglobe.com/section-2/national-fire-center-disappears-inconvenient-u-s-wildfire-data/
Having covid same as vaccine - https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210426/Prior-SARS-CoV-2-infection-and-Pfizer-BioNTeche28099s-COVID-19-vaccine-provide-similar-immunity.aspx
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1393033402169794560
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
The End Game starts May 25th, Share with as many people as you can - https://upvir.al/ref/tC56835563
Sources used in video:
Thailand is not part of the cult of covid - https://gatesofvienna.net/2021/05/why-does-thailand-have-such-a-low-incidence-of-covid-19-deaths/#
The brainless left are a death cult - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-13-how-to-outsmart-the-doomed-death-cult-masses-who-now-surround-us.html
The End Game - share this with family and friends - https://upvir.al/ref/tC56835563
Amazing poll show lefties are deranged - https://mailchi.mp/tomwoods/hesitancy?e=bc9fc9abec
Potatohead thinks non-vaxxers eat at mcdonalds - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-14-mcdonalds-functioning-as-vaccine-propaganda-arm-cdc.html
Good luck with that Potatohead - https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-flip-flops-again-agency-ease-guidance-indoor-mask-wearing-fully-vaccinated
Potatohead focuses on transgender immigrants - https://thepostmillennial.com/biden-administration-to-prioritize-transgender-migrants-seeking-to-cross-us-border
Another racist photo of Trump - https://trendingpolitics.com/hilarious-picture-from-mar-a-lago-is-bringing-joy-to-twitter-users/
Everything they said was a lie - https://twitter.com/BLUEPRINT_Q/status/1392737585685012480
Deleting data that doesn't fit the agenda - https://californiaglobe.com/section-2/national-fire-center-disappears-inconvenient-u-s-wildfire-data/
Having covid same as vaccine - https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210426/Prior-SARS-CoV-2-infection-and-Pfizer-BioNTeche28099s-COVID-19-vaccine-provide-similar-immunity.aspx
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1393033402169794560
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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