God gives a grace apparatus for receiving divine knowledge.

2Thess lesson #4. Through the power of the Holy Spirit in conjunction with our NEW Nature we have the grace apparatus to absorb and fully understand divine knowledge. There is a worldly wisdom and then there is a divine wisdom, make a choice for one or the other! Satan always has a counterfeit to confuse mankind. Be alert, be aware and be positive toward learning the WORD of GOD!
