Create New Account
God gives a grace apparatus for receiving divine knowledge.
channel image
PRB Ministry
28 Subscribers
10 views
Published 13 hours ago

2Thess lesson #4. Through the power of the Holy Spirit in conjunction with our NEW Nature we have the grace apparatus to absorb and fully understand divine knowledge. There is a worldly wisdom and then there is a divine wisdom, make a choice for one or the other! Satan always has a counterfeit to confuse mankind. Be alert, be aware and be positive toward learning the WORD of GOD! 

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket