New Zion Assembly - 8/28/22 - Not Ashamed of the Gospel

This week, we are continuing our sermon series entitled “A Journey Through Romans.” Throughout this series, we have been examining the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Jesus believing disciples in the ancient city of Rome, and applying the principles that we have learned to our lives here in the modern world.

Our theme for this week’s message is centered around a powerful message from the first chapter of Romans entitled, ‘Not Ashamed of the Gospel.’

New Zion Assembly is a digital online New Covenant congregation for true Israelites - the Body of Christ!

Teaching Presbyter - Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 8/28/22

Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial



