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TruthFlix: Biological Warfare to Restore Faith in the 'Boogeyman' [12.08.2021]
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10 views • August 14, 2021
Wake the Fuck Up Sheep...
Predictive Programming: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Predictive+Programming&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Biolofical Doomsday Training: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=biolofical+doomsday+training&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Event 201 high-level pandemic 'Exercise' Oct 2019: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=event+201+exercise+&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Internet of Bodies' ? - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=internet+of+bodies&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Description
I'm a Disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ baptized In the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of Sins, who believes the man Jesus Christ Is the son of the living God, I'm here to spread to gospel and doctrine of Christ to those with ears to hear.
reach me at [email protected]
Links:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9879531/US-soldiers-join-police-firefighters-train-doomsday-scenario-New-York.html
https://www.globalvillagespace.com/the-beginning-of-the-age-of-bioterrorism/
https://www.businessinsider.com/biological-agents-were-tested-on-the-new-york-city-subway-2015-11?r=US&;IR=T
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/08/recipe-for-a-false-flag-military-mass-casualty-drills-happening-now.html
[email protected]
TruthFlix
14.3K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthFlix/videos
TruthFlix
1588 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qpe8st9CE7nt/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthflix/
Predictive Programming: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Predictive+Programming&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Biolofical Doomsday Training: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=biolofical+doomsday+training&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Event 201 high-level pandemic 'Exercise' Oct 2019: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=event+201+exercise+&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
'Internet of Bodies' ? - https://duckduckgo.com/?q=internet+of+bodies&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
Description
I'm a Disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ baptized In the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of Sins, who believes the man Jesus Christ Is the son of the living God, I'm here to spread to gospel and doctrine of Christ to those with ears to hear.
reach me at [email protected]
Links:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9879531/US-soldiers-join-police-firefighters-train-doomsday-scenario-New-York.html
https://www.globalvillagespace.com/the-beginning-of-the-age-of-bioterrorism/
https://www.businessinsider.com/biological-agents-were-tested-on-the-new-york-city-subway-2015-11?r=US&;IR=T
https://www.activistpost.com/2021/08/recipe-for-a-false-flag-military-mass-casualty-drills-happening-now.html
[email protected]
TruthFlix
14.3K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/c/TruthFlix/videos
TruthFlix
1588 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qpe8st9CE7nt/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthflix/
Keywords
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