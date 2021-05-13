© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highway 59: Around the Next Bend
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • May 13, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs that I took while on a trip to visit my son and his family in Fairview, Montana. Along the way back home, I took many pictures of the beautiful landscapes that are part of the Thunder Basin National Grassland, along Highway 59. The Spring season has transformed these barren plains into green pastures, a reminder that we can always discover the beauty of the natural world as we travel around the next bend in our lives. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should cherish and protect.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.