Senators vs. Hurricanes | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 2 | April 20, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 matchup between the Ottawa Senators and the Carolina Hurricanes, where Logan Stankoven found the twine on the power-play, Dylan Cozens scored the equalizer in the 3rd period, and the Senators & Hurricanes battled in double overtime