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InfoWars - Dr. Judy Mikovits Exposes The Vaccine Depopulation Agenda And What Comes Next - 9-25-2022
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254 views • September 27, 2022

Dr. Judy Mikovits joins Alex Jones live in studio to give her expert analysis on how the COVID vaccine was designed to depopulate the planet, and she lays out what the scientific medical establishment plans to do to the world population next.

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alex jonesinfowarsgenocidemass murderdr judy mikovitsgod winsdr judyplandemiclong haul civid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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