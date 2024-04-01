Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
China's foreign minister Trashed US Foreign Policy
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1014 Subscribers
22 views
Published Yesterday

China's foreign minister trashed US foreign policy

At a press conference during the regular session of the Chinese parliament, Wang Yi blasted the US foreign policy. The Americans do not fulfill their promises, do not keep their word, which is unworthy of a great power and cannot be trusted. The US is not competing fairly.

As a result, the biggest hazard for the US is its own actions.

Keywords
russiachinaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket