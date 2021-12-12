© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Heartwarming
Follow
2
Share
Report
31 views • December 12, 2021
Assembled these on December 9th, 23 clips 9:50.
:42 Waffley wedded and pancakey wife
:08 Bee buzzing
:59 Not the Bees (no audio)
:29 Bird looking into things
:54 Red bird builds friendship (no audio)
:12 Little girls
:32 A mother and her daughter were driving when they stopped to help a group of bikers who were in an accident. The mother, who happened to be a nurse, helped treat all of the victims. The next year, the girl opened a lemonade stand...(no audio)
1:00 Elephants react to seeing beloved caretaker for first time in over a year
:07 Friendly lion (no audio)
:20 Wind swept field
:25 Artist on a train
:10 Flowers
:14 Cat in a Christmas tree (no audio)
:10 Cat borrows stuffed tiger to play with
:09 Big cat meow
:14 Cat Fishing (no audio)
:45 Pawttery
:28 Skateboard dog
:07 German Shepherd torpedo
:19 Welcome home, cat (no audio)
:20 Attentive cats
:16 Cat-in-the-box
:16 Sailing cat
:42 Waffley wedded and pancakey wife
:08 Bee buzzing
:59 Not the Bees (no audio)
:29 Bird looking into things
:54 Red bird builds friendship (no audio)
:12 Little girls
:32 A mother and her daughter were driving when they stopped to help a group of bikers who were in an accident. The mother, who happened to be a nurse, helped treat all of the victims. The next year, the girl opened a lemonade stand...(no audio)
1:00 Elephants react to seeing beloved caretaker for first time in over a year
:07 Friendly lion (no audio)
:20 Wind swept field
:25 Artist on a train
:10 Flowers
:14 Cat in a Christmas tree (no audio)
:10 Cat borrows stuffed tiger to play with
:09 Big cat meow
:14 Cat Fishing (no audio)
:45 Pawttery
:28 Skateboard dog
:07 German Shepherd torpedo
:19 Welcome home, cat (no audio)
:20 Attentive cats
:16 Cat-in-the-box
:16 Sailing cat
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.