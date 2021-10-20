© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LIVING ORGANISMS IN THE VACCINES!!! TRANSHUMANISM!
Follow
4
Share
Report
242 views • October 20, 2021
Dr. Carrie Madej joined "The Stew Peters Show" with images that should shock the entire world, and should immediately be investigated by lawmakers. The shots need to be stopped, IMMEDIATELY! Call your elected representative, email them these images and DO NOT STOP until we get ACTION! Please Share this! Please help us make a difference
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.