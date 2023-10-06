Create New Account
Border Wall Scam
Son of the Republic
Published 19 hours ago

One distinct possibility: this is a PR stunt; nothing will get built.

Another possibility: now that America is sufficiently invaded with fighting-age illegals, Team [Bidan] will complete the wall — and keep them here.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | 6 October 2023

https://rumble.com/v3ndwmv-this-could-change-dc-politics-ep.-2104-10062023.html

Keywords
traffickingborder crisisdan bonginojoe bidenborder wallsouthern borderliberalismmass migrationidiocracymigrant crisisinfiltrationleftismamnestybroken borderideologycartelsubversionopen bordersmugglingborder invasioncolonizationgreat replacementillegal migrationborder surgeborder scam

