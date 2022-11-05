Build Big Thick Back & Biceps with Close Grip Cable Pulldowns

Chin Up Pulldowns. Part of my back exercises. The added benefit is a bicep exercise from the stretch position. Many claim chin ups build the bicep better than curls. So here's a chin up alternative. Notice the hand positions thru the movement.
