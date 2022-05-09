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Γνωμικά [Φόβος και πραγματικότητα]
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0 view • May 09, 2022
Ο φόβος δεν είναι αληθινός. Το μόνο μέρος όπου μπορεί να υπάρξει ο φόβος είναι στις σκέψεις μας για το μέλλον. Είναι ένα προϊόν της φαντασίας μας, που μας κάνει να φοβόμαστε πράγματα που δεν βρίσκονται στο παρόν και ίσως να μην υπάρξουν ποτέ. Είναι σχεδόν παραφροσύνη. Ο κίνδυνος είναι αληθινός, αλλά ο φόβος είναι επιλογή.
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