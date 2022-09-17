People often look up at the sky and wonder if there is life on other planets. The Bible says there are billions of angel civilizations throughout the universe. God uses them to regulate the creation and control the Devil and his fallen angels.

The angels were created before mankind with spiritual bodies and they can move from their dimension to ours if they so choose. They are eternal and never die, their number is so vast, it is impossible to count them. Lucifer wanted to be like God and convinced one-third of the angels to join his rebellion. He started a war during this pre-Adamic time period and it spread throughout the universe. The last battle took place on Lucifer's home planet, causing massive destruction to the surface of the earth, and this is where Genesis 1:2 begins the second creation narrative.

Lucifer and his fallen angels were captured and brought to trial, where they were subsequently sentenced to the Lake of Fire. He must have accused God of being unloving, because the Bible says mankind was created to prove God's righteousness. The earth today is highly regulated by God's holy angels and Satan and his fallen angels are kept on a leash.

RLJ-1563 -- SEPTEMBER 4, 2016

THE ROLE OF ANGELS Part 1: Angel Civilizations

