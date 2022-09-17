BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE ROLE OF ANGELS Part 1: Angel Civilizations
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
131 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
87 views • September 17, 2022

People often look up at the sky and wonder if there is life on other planets. The Bible says there are billions of angel civilizations throughout the universe. God uses them to regulate the creation and control the Devil and his fallen angels.

The angels were created before mankind with spiritual bodies and they can move from their dimension to ours if they so choose. They are eternal and never die, their number is so vast, it is impossible to count them. Lucifer wanted to be like God and convinced one-third of the angels to join his rebellion. He started a war during this pre-Adamic time period and it spread throughout the universe. The last battle took place on Lucifer's home planet, causing massive destruction to the surface of the earth, and this is where Genesis 1:2 begins the second creation narrative.

Lucifer and his fallen angels were captured and brought to trial, where they were subsequently sentenced to the Lake of Fire. He must have accused God of being unloving, because the Bible says mankind was created to prove God's righteousness. The earth today is highly regulated by God's holy angels and Satan and his fallen angels are kept on a leash.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1563.pdf

RLJ-1563 -- SEPTEMBER 4, 2016

THE ROLE OF ANGELS Part 1: Angel Civilizations

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

Keywords
spiritualcreationrebellionangelslucifer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy