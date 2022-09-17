Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
THE ROLE OF ANGELS Part 1: Angel Civilizations
80 views
channel image
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Published 2 months ago |

People often look up at the sky and wonder if there is life on other planets. The Bible says there are billions of angel civilizations throughout the universe. God uses them to regulate the creation and control the Devil and his fallen angels.

The angels were created before mankind with spiritual bodies and they can move from their dimension to ours if they so choose. They are eternal and never die, their number is so vast, it is impossible to count them. Lucifer wanted to be like God and convinced one-third of the angels to join his rebellion. He started a war during this pre-Adamic time period and it spread throughout the universe. The last battle took place on Lucifer's home planet, causing massive destruction to the surface of the earth, and this is where Genesis 1:2 begins the second creation narrative.

Lucifer and his fallen angels were captured and brought to trial, where they were subsequently sentenced to the Lake of Fire. He must have accused God of being unloving, because the Bible says mankind was created to prove God's righteousness. The earth today is highly regulated by God's holy angels and Satan and his fallen angels are kept on a leash.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1563.pdf

RLJ-1563 -- SEPTEMBER 4, 2016

THE ROLE OF ANGELS Part 1: Angel Civilizations

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm



Keywords
spiritualcreationrebellionangelslucifer

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket