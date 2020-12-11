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Nobel Prize-Winning Inventor Said Dr. Fauci Is A Complete Fraud
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378 views • December 11, 2020
This is Kary Mullis, he was the Nobel prize-winning inventor of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test. He said the tests are meant to magnify material not test for anything. Here he says Dr, Fauci is a complete fraud and administrative type with an agenda who doesn’t mind smugly lying to the camera.
Kary died just before Event 201 last year... weeks before the first registered case of COVID-19, because, of course, he did.
Kary died just before Event 201 last year... weeks before the first registered case of COVID-19, because, of course, he did.
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