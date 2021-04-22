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EMPIRICAL PROOF- THERE IS NO #VIRUS!
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66 views • April 22, 2021
This is the only video I have ever personally presented in 13 years of activism (sorry its a little tedious lol). But, yeah, it's that important!
I go through the data step by step to present IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE that there is NO VIRU$ IN THIS #BiOWEAPON!
#BillandMelindaGates funded MONSANTO's GMO food laboratories use VIRUSES (usually ecoli)I to inttoduce genes into #Frankenfoods like the North Atlantic Cod/ "Flavor Saver" tomato hybrid. This concoction they're trying to pass for a vaccine to ESCAPE LEGAL LIABILITY FOR INTENTIONALLY HARMING BILLIONS OF MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN is NOT by ANY STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION a vaccine!
PATHOGENICALLY-PRIMED MEANS REFINED IN A LABORATORY FOR MAXIMUM LETHALITY!
If Corona was a natural virus the Nazis would not have had to use "Lipid Nanoparticles" for delivering their experimental, designer mRNA "SARS-COV2" - MESSENGER RNA which was specifically programmed in the lab to instruct your immune system to REACT FATALLY!!
I also go through a brief history of the cabal and some buried documentation with the hope that I can help folks make sense of why this is happening and what we can do to begin to prepare. We must expose complicit spies IN UNIVERSITIES driving the multi-faceted FOREIGN, soft war directed energy and surveillance/cyberwar cells waging full-fledged electronic guerilla warfare on every man woman and child on the planet!
QUARANTINEBEAT.COM - ACTIVIST PORTAL
Research links, real news and more here: https://quarantinebeat.com
I go through the data step by step to present IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE that there is NO VIRU$ IN THIS #BiOWEAPON!
#BillandMelindaGates funded MONSANTO's GMO food laboratories use VIRUSES (usually ecoli)I to inttoduce genes into #Frankenfoods like the North Atlantic Cod/ "Flavor Saver" tomato hybrid. This concoction they're trying to pass for a vaccine to ESCAPE LEGAL LIABILITY FOR INTENTIONALLY HARMING BILLIONS OF MEN, WOMEN AND CHILDREN is NOT by ANY STRETCH OF THE IMAGINATION a vaccine!
PATHOGENICALLY-PRIMED MEANS REFINED IN A LABORATORY FOR MAXIMUM LETHALITY!
If Corona was a natural virus the Nazis would not have had to use "Lipid Nanoparticles" for delivering their experimental, designer mRNA "SARS-COV2" - MESSENGER RNA which was specifically programmed in the lab to instruct your immune system to REACT FATALLY!!
I also go through a brief history of the cabal and some buried documentation with the hope that I can help folks make sense of why this is happening and what we can do to begin to prepare. We must expose complicit spies IN UNIVERSITIES driving the multi-faceted FOREIGN, soft war directed energy and surveillance/cyberwar cells waging full-fledged electronic guerilla warfare on every man woman and child on the planet!
QUARANTINEBEAT.COM - ACTIVIST PORTAL
Research links, real news and more here: https://quarantinebeat.com
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