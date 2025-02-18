Russian political analyst Dmitry Orfov's book "The New Art of War" reinterprets the teachings of a 5th-century Chinese military strategist to analyze modern geopolitical conflicts involving Ukraine and Israel, as well as the decline of the United States' global influence. Orfov argues that the U.S. proxy war in Ukraine against Russia has failed, with Moscow consolidating its gains in Ukraine and growing its economic and military might. Similarly, Orfov criticizes Israel's reliance on U.S. backing and its war against Hamas. Orfov portrays the U.S. as a declining empire, predicting its downfall and the rise of a Eurasian supercluster led by Russia and China.





