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Judaism for Gentiles - The Time Has Come!
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Judaism for Gentiles - The Time Has Come! (L'shem Yihud Kudsha Brikh Hu U'shekhinteh)..
KosherTorah School of Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok
Let's open the floodgates, and let the light shine.
For too long walls of prejudice have divided us.
For too long we have ignored the warning, “united we stand, divided we fall.”
It is time to take a stand and do what is right in the eyes of Heaven.
Gentile prejudice against Jews and Judaism is an ancient evil.
We must combat it, and put an end to it.
Jewish prejudice against Gentiles is an equal ancient evil.
We must also combat it, and put an end to it!
United we stand – or – divided we fall!
Torah is universal.
It's wisdom and ways are for everyone.
One does not need to convert to Judaism
in order to benefit from the wonderful wisdom of the Sages.
Expose yourselves to Torah, in study, and in practice.
Experience for yourselves the wisdom, blessings, and benefits therein.
The KosherTorah School proudly welcomes all souls
who wish to experience the richness of what Torah and Kabbalah
have to offer to everyone,
regardless of who you are!
Our School welcomes YOU!
You need to learn how to experience for yourself!
Check out our past courses, and consider joining one of my current ones.
Check out our Courses page here:
http://www.koshertorah.com/courses19....
Interested in more?
You know what to do!
Join the KosherTorah School. You are definitely welcome!
If you want to learn with us, then make the investment in our School,
and in yourself.
It will be one of the wisest investments you will ever make.
Come, check out more about us online at www.koshertorah.com. Welcome!
This lesson is offered to you for free.
Please express your appreciation by making a donation here:
https://www.paypal.me/koshertorahschool
Become a patron of the KosherTorah School. Keep up with our live weekly classes.
Don't miss a thing! Become a student of our KosherTorah School.
Here's how: http://www.koshertorah.com/classes101...
KosherTorah School of Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok
Let's open the floodgates, and let the light shine.
For too long walls of prejudice have divided us.
For too long we have ignored the warning, “united we stand, divided we fall.”
It is time to take a stand and do what is right in the eyes of Heaven.
Gentile prejudice against Jews and Judaism is an ancient evil.
We must combat it, and put an end to it.
Jewish prejudice against Gentiles is an equal ancient evil.
We must also combat it, and put an end to it!
United we stand – or – divided we fall!
Torah is universal.
It's wisdom and ways are for everyone.
One does not need to convert to Judaism
in order to benefit from the wonderful wisdom of the Sages.
Expose yourselves to Torah, in study, and in practice.
Experience for yourselves the wisdom, blessings, and benefits therein.
The KosherTorah School proudly welcomes all souls
who wish to experience the richness of what Torah and Kabbalah
have to offer to everyone,
regardless of who you are!
Our School welcomes YOU!
You need to learn how to experience for yourself!
Check out our past courses, and consider joining one of my current ones.
Check out our Courses page here:
http://www.koshertorah.com/courses19....
Interested in more?
You know what to do!
Join the KosherTorah School. You are definitely welcome!
If you want to learn with us, then make the investment in our School,
and in yourself.
It will be one of the wisest investments you will ever make.
Come, check out more about us online at www.koshertorah.com. Welcome!
This lesson is offered to you for free.
Please express your appreciation by making a donation here:
https://www.paypal.me/koshertorahschool
Become a patron of the KosherTorah School. Keep up with our live weekly classes.
Don't miss a thing! Become a student of our KosherTorah School.
Here's how: http://www.koshertorah.com/classes101...
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