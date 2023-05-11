Create New Account
Bug! (1995, Saturn)
Note to self: Don't let Klaus see zis game.

Bug! is a platformer developed by Sega and Realtime Associates, and published by Sega. It was also released for PC.

Bug! stares a bug who has become a film star. The game is the set of a film where Bug's family is kidnapped by a spider queen, and Bug needs to rescue them.

The game uses a blend of real-time 3D for the environment and scaled sprites for the characters. It is a "2.5D" platfomer, as you basically still move to the left and right on 2D plane, but your path or the level architects can also lead into the thrid dimension.
Bug has a health bar which can be refilled by collecting cans of Bug Juice. Finding certain power ups enable him to zap his enemies with electric shocks or spit acid. Otherwise he can only defeat enemies by jumping on them. There is also the ability to duck and to slightly zoom out for better overview.

