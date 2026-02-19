Detox and Pregnancy

https://www.drchrisshade.com/blog/

Nathalie Niddam: Going back to detoxification. I was always taught when we think about who shouldn't do a detox, at the top of the list typically is pregnant women. I think that if you're going to detoxify, you want to do it before you get pregnant, maybe to prepare the body. But while you're growing a new life in you, you don't want a bunch of stuff flying around.





Chris Shade, PhD: And that's a tricky one. And I've helped people manage detoxes while they're pregnant because it's like they didn't know they were going to get pregnant. And I had one that we just had done her mercury testing, and it was like high, high, high and like two weeks late. And she was like, all right, I'm going to do the detox.

And she's like, oh s..t, I'm pregnant. It was an accident. And it was like, how do you deal with this? And you know, I just saw a friend of mine and her daughter. I hadn't seen her in ages, but I've seen her daughter's 14 now. And when she got pregnant with her, she was super toxic. So how are you going to handle that?

Because you're not going to just let it all flow around there. It's going to end up in the baby. So remember there's tissues, the blood and then blood drains through liver and kidneys. So if you can turn up the drainage of the blood and the binding without turning up the movement out of the tissues into the blood, then you're helping.

So it's a more passive one. So you don't want NRF2 up-regulators. No lipoic acid. No sulforaphane, you mostly want bitters and binder and some things to move urine. I'm not going to recommend everybody go do this without a little bit of assistance.

7/9/2024 - Detoxing for Longevity: Expert Tips & Strategies with Dr. Chris Shade | Ep 249 with

Nathalie Niddam: https://youtu.be/nmjcWkQoTYA?si=FvOrYuha6zTOdW20