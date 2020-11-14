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Canada Betrayed! High Suicide Rate Continues!
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145 views • November 14, 2020
Canada Betrayed! High Suicide Rate Continues! Marxist Trudeau bought Fake News MSM to hide the real reasons for the high rate of Canadian suicide! Canada's oil workers in this video one of many examples. No question it is a socially-engineered cause-and-effect eugenics program for the attempted "Global Reset" sanctioned by the World Economic Forum and Council on Foreign Relations. Soros decreed last week in Canada that Communist China is the model for the New World Order. Hundreds of thousands of unemployed Canadians - left unemployed by COVID restrictions, foreign-country oil import and heinous "immigrant replacement" of Canada's labor force - shows epic criminal betrayal by Marxist Trudeau! Confirmed that 17-25 year-olds in Canada now in a rapid suicide rate for Soros and Gates eugenics!
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