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Breaking News! THIS SHOW WILL BE CENSORED
Zach Drew Show
Zach Drew Show
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379 views • August 19, 2023

In a surprising move, it turns out an admission has been made that a previously “controversial” medicine is allowed to be prescribed by doctors to treat the most infamous illness in recent memory.


Today, Zach Drew and Josh Peck discuss a topic that is sure to be censored on certain social media sites as it has happened countless times before. But, that only goes to prove how absolutely vital this information is and how important it has been throughout the past few years. It’s just a shame it’s only being admitted to now. 


You certainly will not want to miss this so-called “controversial” and “problematic” episode of The Zach Drew Show!


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If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!


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You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:

IGBY International Ministries

PO Box 797

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Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.



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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy