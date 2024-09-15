Planet TV Studios and their innovative television show, New Frontiers, presents episode on APS Ketamine Chicago's Leading Ketamine Treatment Provider.





Innovative Approaches Lead to More Effective Treatment

At APS Ketamine they recognize the importance of comprehensive psychiatric care in recovery from depression and anxiety disorders. They have board certified Psychiatrists, and offer Psychiatric services including medication management for active Ketamine treatment patients. Due to the complexity of medications, and the intricate nature of depression of anxiety disorders, they know how important all aspects of mental health are both at the time of treatment, as well as, the periods between treatments. Their team of mental health professionals, nurses, management, and caring staff work together to create a warm and inviting environment for patients and encourage the healing.





In the state of the art facilities at APS Ketamine, their infusion rooms are designed to be exceptionally quiet and serene. They use electronic devices that allow connection to a variety of options for music or white noise. Patients relax in their motorized reclining chairs for optimum comfort. They make every effort to maintain a positive healing environment.





