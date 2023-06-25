NIGHT SHADOWS 06242023 -- Is This a NATO Coup during “Air Defender” Exercise?

It appears that NATO has engineered a coup during Air Defender 2023, that began its operation just as the "exercise" was to close down, but now NATO has an excuse to "stay around" because of this coup attempt to dethrone Putin and all his supporters. However this coup attempt is gaining support of the Russian military, and any change in leadership means the use of nukes increases a hundred fold, as hard-liners in the military are angry at Putin as red line after red line was crossed and Putin did nothing. The next 48-72 hours could be a global game changer - heads up...

Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:

Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member at $9.95 per month: http://nightshadows.valueaddon.com/users/subscribe/56049f9a-993c-45ab-8d26-6e16c0a8a241

Get ALL 3 FREQUENCY ebooks, 2 monthly 40-page PDF magazines, daily news and MUCH MORE!!

Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317

BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940

The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv

THE LOCKSMITH by Stewart Best just $24.95: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=X49LZKR8K6LAE

FREE!! DARKLIGHT :https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AOcDqr9AHip5TC-ueTShecKt9YcqYief/view

Substack: https://stewartcbest.substack.com

https://larrywtaylor.substack.com/