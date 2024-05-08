Create New Account
NHL Game 2 Highlights _ Hurricanes vs NY Rangers
Neroke-5
Igor Shesterkin turned aside 54 shots, Vincent Trocheck played the double OT hero, Artemi Panarin added three helpers, and Alexis Lafreniere scored two goals as the New York Rangers won Game 2 in double overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3.

carolinanhlnew york rangersstanley cup playoffsgame 2

