Mark Sharman: The Untold Side of Covid Narrative

It is becoming clearer day by day that the pandemic response is causing more damage and suffering than the disease it is supposed to stop. Nonetheless, virtually all of the major Western media outlets are choosing to dismiss or censor evidence that contradicts the official narrative. Perhaps the most heartbreaking part is that people who were deceived into taking the Covid shots and who got severely injured or died as a result are being labeled as "spreaders of vaccine misinformation."In this interview with The New America, Mark Sharman, a long-time top media executive in the U.K., shares his perspective on the degradation of the mainstream media, which should serve as the key means of mass communication and information, into governments’ mouthpieces. Such troubling shifts in reporting, combined with a growing body of clinical evidence of the harms caused by pandemic measures, most notably mass vaccinations, prompted Mr. Sharman to produce the film Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion.

The film is available for free at Oracle Films: https://www.oraclefilms.com/

To follow Mr. Sharman on Substack, please go to https://uncut.substack.com/