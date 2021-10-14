© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jerome Corsi: Soros & Bidens are globalist puppet masters behind Ukraine [Chinese subtitle] 索羅斯和拜登在2014年廣場革命後控制烏克蘭（講者：傑洛姆·科西）
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • October 14, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Jerome Corsi: Soros & Bidens are globalist puppet masters behind Ukraine〉，頻道「One America News Network」，2019年12月5日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMfPWHoDBpM
原影片出處：〈Jerome Corsi: Soros & Bidens are globalist puppet masters behind Ukraine〉，頻道「One America News Network」，2019年12月5日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMfPWHoDBpM
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.