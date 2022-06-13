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Justin Bieber’s Face Is Paralyzed Two Months After His Wife Develops A Blood Clot In Her Brain - Covid Jab Side Effects ???
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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1196 views • June 13, 2022

It was claimed his Wife Hailey Bieber had a mini stroke last month, now Justin Bieber has cancelled concerts because he says has face paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome happens when a case of the shingles impacts the facial nerve near the ear. There are from what i can remember very few if any A list celebrities that have had possible jab reactions or deaths that could be attributed to the jab, It is strange and coincidental  that Bieber and wife, a very high profile young couple have now both had events that could be associated with the jab. 🤔

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healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemicjustinvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionstrokebiowarfarecoronamedia liesbiebercovid 19blood clotfacial paralysishailey
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