Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️Nord Stream Pipeline Blast - Video Showing Timeline per Seymour Hersh Disclosures
73 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

⚡️Nord Stream blast timeline per #Hersh disclosures

#СGTN has released a very informative video based on the bombshell article by the American journalist Seymour Hersh. It’s extremely important not only for Russia but also for the world community to find out what lies at the bottom of that terrorist attack.

❗️Eventually truth will out.

The video by courtesy of #СGTN.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiannordstreamsmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket