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Nancy Grace | Child Abduction is More Dangerous for Your Children Than COVID-19
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42 views • June 10, 2021
The New York Times best-selling author of four books, the former prosecuting attorney and the iconic television personality Nancy Grace joins us to share about her new book Don't Be a Victim: Fighting Back Against America's Crime Wave and why child abduction is a significantly higher risk to your children than COVID-19.
#NancyGrace #NancyGracyNewBook #SaveTheChildren
#NancyGrace #NancyGracyNewBook #SaveTheChildren
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