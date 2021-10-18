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The (((( WHY )))) Short Series Coming !! ( DEAD SHEEP ) - (( WHY )) ?? Easy to Share in Small Doses (Mirror by Jonathan Kleck)
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40 views • October 18, 2021
1 Co 2:13 Which things also we speak, not in the words which man's wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual.
1 Co 2:14 But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.
1 Co 2:14 But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.
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