Putin & Lukashenko hold an informal meeting on Valaam Island

Putin and Lukashenko (President of Belarus) hold an informal meeting on Valaam Island.
The presidents attended a prayer service at the Church of the Smolensk Icon of the Mother of God.
Belarus has begun forming a new special operations forces brigade of the army, which will be based in the Gomel region, bordering Ukraine — Special Operations Forces Commander Denisenko