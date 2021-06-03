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Fauci's Emails Expose His Own Corruption & Criminality While People Continue Dying Of "Vaccine"
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482 views • June 03, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci's emails were released this week and there is no doubt that he certainly is a corrupt man, something we have been saying all along. However, the emails reveal a total disregard for people, their lives and the truth. At least that's what one email demonstrates. In this episode, we'll take a look at that email and also point to the devastating effects of the experimental injection Fauci pushed that is on course to pass the number of coronavirus deaths that were put out the public. I'll even include some new people who took the injection and are now dead or seriously injured. Fauci would never tell us about this honestly.
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