BREAKING: Mike Lindell is Suing the FBI

Mike Lindell of https://frankspeech.com/
joins The Alex Jones Show to break the news that he is taking offensive action against the Federal Government and the FBI for violating his rights.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/fbi-tracks-down-mike-lindell-on-hunting-trip-surrounds-his-car-and-seizes-cell-phone/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-slams-weaponized-police-state-after-feds-seize-mike-lindells-phone/
Order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity!
Take advantage of our biggest discounts of the year RIGHT NOW at the Infowars Store!
---------------
Mike Lindell Just Hired Super Lawyer To Sue The FBI!
https://welovetrump.com/2022/09/16/mike-lindell-just-hired-super-lawyer-to-sue-the-fbi/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.