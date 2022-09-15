BREAKING: Mike Lindell is Suing the FBI

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Mike Lindell of https://frankspeech.com/
joins The Alex Jones Show to break the news that he is taking offensive action against the Federal Government and the FBI for violating his rights.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/fbi-tracks-down-mike-lindell-on-hunting-trip-surrounds-his-car-and-seizes-cell-phone/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-slams-weaponized-police-state-after-feds-seize-mike-lindells-phone/
Order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity!
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Mike Lindell Just Hired Super Lawyer To Sue The FBI!
https://welovetrump.com/2022/09/16/mike-lindell-just-hired-super-lawyer-to-sue-the-fbi/