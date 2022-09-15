Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BREAKING: Mike Lindell is Suing the FBI
131 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published 2 months ago |

Mike Lindell of https://frankspeech.com/

joins The Alex Jones Show to break the news that he is taking offensive action against the Federal Government and the FBI for violating his rights.

Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/fbi-tracks-down-mike-lindell-on-hunting-trip-surrounds-his-car-and-seizes-cell-phone/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-slams-weaponized-police-state-after-feds-seize-mike-lindells-phone/

Order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity!

Take advantage of our biggest discounts of the year RIGHT NOW at the Infowars Store!

---------------

Mike Lindell Just Hired Super Lawyer To Sue The FBI!

https://welovetrump.com/2022/09/16/mike-lindell-just-hired-super-lawyer-to-sue-the-fbi/




Keywords
breakingmike lindellis suing the fbi

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket