BREAKING: Mike Lindell is Suing the FBI

Mike Lindell of https://frankspeech.com/

joins The Alex Jones Show to break the news that he is taking offensive action against the Federal Government and the FBI for violating his rights.

Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/fbi-tracks-down-mike-lindell-on-hunting-trip-surrounds-his-car-and-seizes-cell-phone/

https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-slams-weaponized-police-state-after-feds-seize-mike-lindells-phone/

Order Alex Jones’ new book ‘The Great Reset: And the War for the World,’ that eloquently delivers a full analysis on the global elite's international conspiracy to enslave humanity!

Take advantage of our biggest discounts of the year RIGHT NOW at the Infowars Store!

---------------

Mike Lindell Just Hired Super Lawyer To Sue The FBI!

https://welovetrump.com/2022/09/16/mike-lindell-just-hired-super-lawyer-to-sue-the-fbi/







