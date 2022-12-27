CBDCs | The Connection Between the Epstein & Gates-Funded MIT Lab, CBDCs, Vaccine Passports, Quantum Dots and The Technology That Makes It Possible for No Man to Buy or Sell Unless They Have the Quantum Mark

Todd Calendar & Jeffrey Prather | The Great Reset | "Surveillance Under the Skin? WE ARE ALREADY THERE." - Todd Calendar | The Connection Between 5G, Crystal Oscillators, CBDCs, Luciferase-Based Biosensors & the mRNA-Modifying Shots? - VIDEO - https://rumble.com/v22fs4e-todd-calendar-and-jeffrey-prather-the-great-reset-surveillance-under.html

Harvard’s (now convicted) Charles M. Lieber creates U.S. Patent for using 5G radiation to vibrate corona virus particles from preset nanotubule containers. - https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2015199784A2/en

What Is An ePCR?

https://www.ems1.com/ems-products/epcr-electronic-patient-care-reporting/

What Are Crystal Oscillators?

https://www.vyrian.com/how-crystal-oscillators-meet-requirements-for-5g-networks/

https://www.ndk.com/en/products/purpose/5g/pdf/c_NH9070WD_e.pdf

What Will Patent #US-201-202-509-48A1 Be Used For? System and Method for Biometric Identification using Ultraviolet (UV) Image Data

READ - https://patents.google.com/patent/US20120250948A1/en

Luciferase-Based Biosensors in the Era of the COVID-19 Pandemic - READ - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8370122/

EMBED the Following Video -

Yuval Noah Harari | "Ideally the Response to COVID Should Be the Establishment of a Global Healthcare System. COVID Legitimizes the Deployment of Mass Surveillance Even In Democratic Countries and It Makes Surveillance Go Under Your Skin." - VIDEO CLIP #1 https://rumble.com/v1x51f0-yuval-noah-harari-ideally-the-response-to-covid.html

Can They Use Their Vaccine Passports to Put Their Technology Under Your Skin? Why Was the Epstein and Gates Funded MIT Lab Working On the Creation of Vaccine Passports and a Specialized Invisible Dye, Delivered Along with a Vaccine, Could Enable “On-Patient” Storage - READ - https://news.mit.edu/2019/storing-vaccine-history-skin-1218

Quantum Stamp = Vaccine Passport - READ - https://quantstamp.com/blog/quantstamp-serving-as-technical-contributor-to-world-economic-forums-cbdc-project

Quant = CDBC Monetary System - READ - https://quant.network/digital-currencies/

WO2020060606 - CRYPTOCURRENCY SYSTEM USING BODY ACTIVITY DATA - READ - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606

Superparamagnetic nanoparticle delivery of DNA vaccine - READ - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24715289/

