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Tactical Electronics in Winter Conditions
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219 views • December 07, 2020
Cold weather creates challenges that must be addressed.
Small batteries such as AA, AAA, watch batteries, CR123 etc may not work the way we would like all the time.
It is best as with all equipment to test and document the results so we don't get caught off guard in an emergency.
Small batteries such as AA, AAA, watch batteries, CR123 etc may not work the way we would like all the time.
It is best as with all equipment to test and document the results so we don't get caught off guard in an emergency.
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