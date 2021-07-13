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TruNews - 7/13/21*
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80 views • July 14, 2021
Jul 13, 2021
PATRIOT PURGE: WILL MANDATORY COVID JABS CHASE SOLDIERS OUT OF THE MILITARY?
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and the team discussing the vaccine mandate being rolled out to the US military first and then the general population. This despite increased reports of increased risks of heart inflammation and Gullian-Barre Syndrome.
A US Navy officer pens a stunning rebuke of the US armed forces as they focus more on critical race theory and diversity training rather than battle drills. Reports are that DEA and FBI informants were embedded in the Haiti assassination and the kidnapping of Gretchen Whitmer.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate(7/13/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/patriot-purge-will-mandatory-covid-jabs-chase-soldiers-out-of-the-military
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
PATRIOT PURGE: WILL MANDATORY COVID JABS CHASE SOLDIERS OUT OF THE MILITARY?
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TruNews, Edward Szall and the team discussing the vaccine mandate being rolled out to the US military first and then the general population. This despite increased reports of increased risks of heart inflammation and Gullian-Barre Syndrome.
A US Navy officer pens a stunning rebuke of the US armed forces as they focus more on critical race theory and diversity training rather than battle drills. Reports are that DEA and FBI informants were embedded in the Haiti assassination and the kidnapping of Gretchen Whitmer.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate(7/13/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/patriot-purge-will-mandatory-covid-jabs-chase-soldiers-out-of-the-military
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
TruNews is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
*mirror
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