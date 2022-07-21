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New Cold War, Roe vs Wade, Hegelian Dialectic...
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
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34 views • July 21, 2022

These men discuss how the crisis in the world today, is staged. The main players follow a script dictated to them.Everything must be done openly as if you`re at the theatre, the world must be captivated, that`s why main stream media constantly blames one side. But which international institution seems to control both sides? There is one power that has been around for hundreds of years, and which runs all secret societies and controls all the billionaires worldwide, yes it`s the Vatican, the power behind the curtain, herding the world down a path, discreetly controlling events.The Vatican , through its secret societies controls DARPA, darpa is behind the technology used in the C19 vaccine loaded with graphene and nanoparticles, which will be used to control humanity. But for what purpose? To enslave all humanity, and if you don`t bow down to this beast, or take his number or name , you`ll be killed. Revelation 13: 16-17. But those who are in the Lord Jesus Christ, those who are written in the Lamb`s Book of Life, will overcome.

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