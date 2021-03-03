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Pieter Gey van Pittius - The Son, Only Begotten And First Born - The Godhead (Part 2)
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1 view • March 03, 2021
Get the series here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/product/the-godhead-by-pieter-gey-van-pittius/
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Click here to watch the full series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juPpGGW0BRg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66Smw5BkjOtsVsfhuDMGw0
In this the second lecture of the Godhead series, we look at titles that the Bible uses for Jesus e.g. the Son, Only Begotten and First Born. Let us study together what the Bible, and not human philosophies, teach on these titles, and let us see how we are to understand these titles in light of the Godhead.
Visit our website here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Click here to watch the full series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=juPpGGW0BRg&;list=PLdbXyyVfVp-66Smw5BkjOtsVsfhuDMGw0
In this the second lecture of the Godhead series, we look at titles that the Bible uses for Jesus e.g. the Son, Only Begotten and First Born. Let us study together what the Bible, and not human philosophies, teach on these titles, and let us see how we are to understand these titles in light of the Godhead.
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